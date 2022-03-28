Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, Academy, for punching Oscar host

LOS ANGELES, USA — Oscar-winning actor, Will Smith, has apologised to fellow comedian, Chris Rock, and the Academy for what he now dubs as “unacceptable and inexcusable behaviour”.

Smith, who punched host Chris Rock in the face at Sunday night's Academy Awards, says upon reflection he has concluded that his actions were "out of line" and "wrong".

In a statement posted to his social media platforms on Monday night Smith said "violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive" and admitted that jokes at his expense are "part of the job.”

Still, the actor shared that he got emotional when the joke targeted his wife's health issues.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he shared before using the opportunity to apologise to Chris Rock who was Sunday's Oscar host.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," his statement continued.

"I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress,” the post ended.