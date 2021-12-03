William Knibb, Cornwall College advance to D'Cup quarter-finals

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— William Knibb Memorial and former champions Cornwall College made safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the daCosta Cup Cup football competition after wins in Zone A on Friday.

William Knibb rebounded from their loss to Holland High with a hard fought 3-2 win over Irwin High at Martha Brae, while Cornwall College beat Maldon High 3-0 at Irwin.

They joined five other schools that had earlier secured their psafe passage through to the next round--- Frome Technical and Manning's School from Zone B; Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical from Zone F and Dinthill Technical from Zone H.

William Knibb topped Zone A with 18 points and Cornwall College finished second with 16 points.

Jayar Skyers scored a brace including the winner in time added for William Knibb after Mark Lewis scored his ninth goal of the season to open the scoring.

Goals late in the second half from Tavin Leslie and Detroy Reid had tied up the scores for Irwin High who finished on 12 points equalling their best effort in the first round of the competition.

Brandon Timberlake also got two goals for Cornwall College and Braxton Richards also scored from the penalty spot as the Dr Dean Weatherly-coached team extended their run of games without conceding a goal, to five games.

Meanwhile, defending champions Clarendon College and Glenmuir High are first and second respectively in Zone E after wins over Lennon High and Edwin Allen respectively in their play-off games.

Clarendon College beat Edwin Allen 5-3, leading 4-0 after the first half , before Ewin Allen stormed back with three goals to cut the deficit to one but a late goal from Clarendon College settled the scores.

Clarendon College, who had won their first game 3-2, lead the zone with 13 points, one more than Glenmuir High, who had a 1-0 win over Lennon, avenging their 3-2 loss in the first round.

Paul A Reid