William Knibb student charged in stabbing death of schoolmate

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Falmouth Criminal Investigations Branch have, on Tuesday, charged a 16-year-old in connection with Monday's fatal stabbing of Khamal Hall, also 16, of the William Knibb High School in Trelawny.

Hall, who was of a Deeside, Trelawny, address, was the goalkeeper of the school's football team that competed in the recent daCosta Cup competition.

He was fatally stabbed following an altercation with the accused over a ring.

The accused was charged after being questioned by detectives in the presence of his attorneys-at-law.

He is scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Children Court on Friday.