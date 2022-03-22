William Knibb student charged in stabbing death of schoolmate

William Knibb student charged in stabbing death of schoolmateTuesday, March 22, 2022
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Falmouth Criminal Investigations Branch have, on Tuesday, charged a 16-year-old in connection with Monday's fatal stabbing of Khamal Hall, also 16, of the William Knibb High School in Trelawny.
Hall, who was of a Deeside, Trelawny, address, was the goalkeeper of the school's football team that competed in the recent daCosta Cup competition.
He was fatally stabbed following an altercation with the accused over a ring.
The accused was charged after being questioned by detectives in the presence of his attorneys-at-law.
He is scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Children Court on Friday.
