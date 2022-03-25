William Knibb student on murder rap returns to court in May

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Attorney at law Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert says her client, the 16-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his schoolmate during a dispute over a “guard ring” at William Knibb High in Trelawny, will return to court in May.

It was an uneventful first appearance on Friday when the teenager arrived at the courthouse. Clad in a white shirt and blue pants, he was quickly whisked into the rear entrance of the building by police officers.

There were shockwaves across the country on March 21 when news broke that 16-year-old Khamal Hall, a grade 10 student at the William Knibb Memorial High School was stabbed to death by one of his peers during the lunch break.

It is alleged that the two boys had an altercation over the ring, which belonged to another student, when things turned deadly.

