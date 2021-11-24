William Knibb wins fourth match in D'Cup

ST JAMES, Jamaica — William Knibb Memorial just managed to keep their perfect record intact in Wednesday after edging St James High 1-0 in their daCosta Cup Zone A game played at Irwin High school in St James today.

Tusaine Burgess' penalty conversion early in the second half was the only goal of the game as they joined Garvey Maceo High on four straight wins and Frome Technical as the only teams with perfect win records in the competition.

Three more schools have maintained their unbeaten runs, Lennon High and defending champions Clarendon College in Zone E and St Thomas Technical in Zone G.

Lennon High hammered Claude McKay 5-1 and Clarendon College blanked Denbigh High 3-0 while Edwin Allen scored their third straight win, beating Glenmuir High 2-0.

St Thomas Technical widened their lead atop Zone G after they beat Happy Grove 2-0 and are on eight points, four more than Paul Bogle High, who beat Port Antonio High 3-0 and are tied with the losers on points.

Meanwhile, BB Coke's first loss of the season and wins for St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) and Munro College have thrown Zone C wide open while Glenmuir High lost back-to-back games after winning the previous two to leave Zone E delicately poised.

Munro College has taken over the lead in Zone C after beating Mt St Joseph 4-1 moving to nine points.

There is a tie for second place in Zone C after STETHS rebounded from their loss to Munro College on Saturday to beat Lacovia High 2-1 and Maggotty High held BB Coke 1-1.

The results left BB Coke and STETHS tied on seven points followed by two teams a point back-- Lacovia High and Maggotty High.

Herbert Morrison Technical rebounded from their loss to William Knibb last week with a 5-1 win over Spot Valley High in Zone A with Camarco Brown scoring two goals and Keshawn Keath, Dylan Johnson and Geovanni Clarke scoring one each.

Cornwall College moved a place up to third with a 2-0 win over Holland High with goals from Braxton Richards and Dane Buckley, both the first half.

Irwin High scored their second win, blanking Maldon High 3-0 as Tevin Leslie's first half goal broke the deadlock while Amaro Robinson and Leo Campbell both scored in the second half.

Paul Reid