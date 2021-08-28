Williams wins 100m hurdles in season's best at Paris Diamond League

PARIS, France — Former World Champion Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles event at the Paris Diamond League meet at Charléty stadium Saturday morning, Jamaican time, running a season's best 12.50 seconds (1.7m/s).

Williams, who failed to make the Jamaican team to the Tokyo Olympics, improved on her previous season's best 12.62 seconds, winning on the Diamond League circuit for the first time this season.

Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper, who got off to a fast start and led up to midpoint of the race, was third in 12.66 seconds as Nadine Visser set a new Dutch national record-12.58 seconds to finish in second place.

Paul A Reid