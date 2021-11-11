Williamsfield road in Manchester to be closed tonight

Williamsfield road in Manchester to be closed tonightThursday, November 11, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the main road between Williamsfield and Cumberland in Manchester will be closed tonight for eight hours, starting at 9:00 pm in order to carry out emergency works on a storm water drain.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Southern Region, Howard Hendriks, said that the corridor will be closed in the vicinity of the Long Hill Road and is expected to be reopened at 5:00 am on Friday.
As a result of this closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Bellefield towards Mandeville are being advised to travel the route through Davyton via Narriston and Content. They will exit onto the Williamsfield to Shooters Hill main road. The reverse obtains for motorists travelling from the direction of Mandeville.
