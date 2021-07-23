Windies, Australia ODI Series to resume on Saturday and conclude Monday

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) Series, which was postponed on Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test from a non-playing member of the West Indies squad, will now resume Saturday and conclude on Monday.

The decision was announced after meetings between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday evening following earlier discussions with the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Government of Barbados medical officials. It follows the previous announcement that all 152 people from both teams tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results.

The second ODI will now continue at 2:30 pm (local time) on Saturday, with Australia having won the toss and elected to bat at Kensington Oval.

In a statement from the cricket body today, CWI President Ricky Skerritt said, “We are happy to be able to announce the restart of the CG Insurance ODI series at Kensington Oval tomorrow. We want to thank our counterparts at CA for their co-operation in this matter as we look to get the games going again. Special thanks to our CEO Johnny Grave, Chairman of Cricket Australia, Earl Eddings, his CEO Nick Hockley along with our respective medical and operations teams. I appreciate the crucial role of the BCA and the Government of Barbados for working closely with CWI to ensure everything is in place for resuming the series.”

“It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go-ahead to resume play safely, tomorrow. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly,” Skerritt continued.

The CG Insurance ODI Series forms part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Super League where both teams are aiming to win points towards securing automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Following the CG Insurance ODI Series, West Indies are scheduled to face Pakistan in five T20 Internationals and two Test matches. The CWI said it will also meet with the Pakistan Cricket Board in the coming days to discuss any necessary changes to the match schedule.