Windies Men's training squad start to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

ST JOHN'S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) says 13 members of the West Indies Men's red ball training squad and management have received vaccinations against COVID-19 in St Lucia, where they are preparing for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Test matches against South Africa.

According to the CWI, 11 players and support staff received their first dose of the vaccine, while two squad members received their second dose. It said several members of the training squad have already received their first doses in their home countries and will receive their second dose later in the summer.

The team said it secured the vaccines in partnership with the Government of St Lucia, through the support of the Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The team noted that it has been supporting the efforts of regional governments to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the West Indies Women's training squad receiving their first doses while at their training camp in Antigua last week.

CWI's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Israel Dowlat offered CWI's appreciation of the support received on the vaccinations and their importance to the squad.

“CWI is fully committed to supporting the vaccination drive throughout the region. We are extremely grateful to have our governments and CARPHA who have been partnering with us to host cricket safely and to get our squads vaccinated,” Dowlat said.

Executive Director at the CARPHA, Dr Joy St John added that, “Cricket West Indies is leading the way in helping to raise awareness of the need to get vaccinated. They have been actively encouraging their players and staff to get vaccinated and we urge the people of Caricom to follow them to safety by getting their vaccines as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, St Lucia's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George said: “The Ministry of Health and Wellness in St Lucia is pleased to collaborate with CWI to facilitate the immunisation of their players. Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective public health measures in the management of infectious diseases. Cricket is an important sporting activity in the region and ensuring that it can be facilitated safely, is of importance to us in St Lucia. We welcome the teams here and look forward to successful and safe activities over the coming weeks.”

The West Indies Men's squads are living and training in a bio-secure bubble environment ahead of their schedule of international home fixtures, the CWI said.