Windies announce provisional squad for upcoming Test series against Pakistan

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel on Monday announced a 17-member provisional squad for the Betway Test Series against Pakistan, starting on Thursday, August 12.

The panel have recalled fast bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks. Holder made his Test debut in New Zealand last year but has not featured since. Brooks last played in New Zealand and has earned a recall following a polished century in the Best v Best four-day match last week. Additionally, two experienced players, left-hander Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel will not feature in the upcoming two-match series.

Roger Harper, Lead Selector of the Senior Men’s Team said, “Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury. He will bolster the fast bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting.

“Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning, so he was not be part of the preparations for the Test series against Pakistan, which included the Best v Best game. Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the Betway Test series against South Africa and has been given a break.”

Harper added, “I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose and determination. I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua.”

The two-match Betway Test Series will be played at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24. The Betway Test Series forms the first of six series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship to find the best Test match cricket team in the world.

The West Indies squad includes: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican