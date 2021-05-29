Windies back to full training; Simmons pleased with build-up to face Proteas

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia — The West Indies Men's squad has returned to full training in two groups at their preparation camp in St Lucia after all members of the squad returned negative PCR tests, following the latest round of testing that was conducted on Thursday.

According to the Cricket West Indies (CWI), they had team sessions on Friday as well as Saturday morning and afternoon.

The CWI said that Head Coach, Phil Simmons is happy to be able to now fine tune his squad's preparation in the build-up to the two-match Test Series against South Africa.

These matches will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy on June 10-14 and June 18-22 and are the final matches in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The Proteas are due to arrive on the island on Tuesday, June 1.

The CWI said the West Indies players will be involved in a “Best v Best” four-day match, at the same venue beginning on Monday, May 31, which Simmons sees as a great opportunity for all involved.

“I am happy that we are back to full training. We are happy with the preparations up to this point and everyone is fully aware of what is required,” Simmons said.

“Yes, we had four good Test matches (vs Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), but at the same time, people need to know that their position is not guaranteed unless they continue play well. Guys who are out, need to show that they want to get back in by doing well in these games. So, it is a benefit to every one of us.”

Simmons also praised the facilities provided in St Lucia throughout the camp at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, which is overseen by CWI Head Groundsman, Kent Crafton.

The CWI said the West Indies Men are gearing up to begin a busy summer schedule, which includes visits from South Africa, Australia and Pakistan before the Caribbean Premier League begins in late August.

It noted that the players and staff were previously forced to train in small groups, as a result of the positive COVID-19 and isolation of fast bowler Marquino Mindley on Friday, May 22. Mindley, who has already returned one negative PCR test on Thursday, remains asymptomatic and in isolation at the team hotel, the CWI said. It added that the medical team continues to monitor his progress, as he requires one more negative PCR test before being allowed to re-join the squad.

The full camp training squad are Jermaine Blackwood; Nkrumah Bonner; Darren Bravo; Shamarh Brooks; John Campbell; Roston Chase; Rahkeem Cornwall; Keron Cottoy; Joshua; Da Silva; Shannon Gabriel; Keon Harding; Jahmar Hamilton; Kavem Hodge; Chemar Holder; Shai Hope; Kyle Mayers; Obed McCoy; Preston McSween; Marquino Mindley; Shayne Moseley; Paul Palmer Jr; Veerasammy Permaul; Anderson Phillip; Kieran Powell;; Raymon Reifer; Jayden Seales; Nial Smith; Oshane Thomas; Hayden Walsh Jr; and Jomel Warrican.