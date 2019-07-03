Windies drawing on previous English experience in pursuit of strong WC finish

KINGSTON, Jamaica — After being defeated in seven of eight matches, the West Indies team says they will be looking to use their 2017 Test series against England for inspiration when preparing for their final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, against Afghanistan at Headingley tomorrow.

It is said assistant coach Roddy Estwick has backed them to finish on a high though the team no longer have a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The ICC also noted that Afghanistan has also failed to pick up a win since their opening success against Pakistan.

But the committee said Estwick drew parallels with the Test series in England two years ago when the West Indies upset England in Leeds, Shai Hope hitting a brilliant century to level the series after a big defeat at Edgbaston.

He explained, “walking in here I remember our backs were against the wall against England (in 2017). We had lost badly at Birmingham.

“Everybody was saying going into the final day that we were going to lose to England badly as well. We chased 322 down. So hopefully with backs against the wall again we can come up with that kind of performance and we can finish on a high.

“Obviously we're not happy losing games. But we started to build something and once we can remain patient, we can keep building. Young players are coming through and once that keeps happening then things will get a lot better,” he added.

According to ICC, Estwick also spoke on the young player such as Nicholas Pooran who was talked up by Chris Gayle as the future of West Indies cricket earlier in the tournament

He noted that, “Pooran's century almost got the Windies over the line last time out at Durham against Sri Lanka, that ton his first as a professional.”

But for Estwick, ICC said it has not come as a surprise to see Pooran emerge, insisting the 23-year-old, who will be back at Headingley later this summer with Yorkshire, has always had the potential.

He added, “I've always believed in Nicholas. I went to Dubai with him and I saw him play the best white-ball innings I've ever seen anybody play. He got 148 in a youth World Cup game against Australia out of 208.

So I'm not surprised by his talent. What's surprised me is it's taken as long as this to really come through. And I hope that he can build on this now and he can really cement his place for a very long time.”