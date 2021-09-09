Windies recall Rampaul, select Chase for T20 World Cup defence

Windies recall Rampaul, select Chase for T20 World Cup defenceThursday, September 09, 2021
|
ST JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — Experienced fast bowler Ravi Rampaul earned a recall while Roston Chase received his first T20 call-up as West Indies named a 15-man squad Thursday for the defence of their World Cup title.
The 36-year-old Rampaul, a member of the 2012 T20 World Cup-winning squad, returns for the first time since 2015 after impressing in domestic white-ball cricket.
"He will boost the team's wicket-taking options in the power-play and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.
All-rounder Chase, a regular in the Test team, made his case for inclusion in the shortest format with strong displays in the Caribbean Premier League.
"Chase has shown that he is a very capable T20 player," said Harper.
"He has shown the ability to knit the innings together while still scoring at a fast rate with a low dot-ball percentage. He will be an excellent foil for the explosive players in the team."
Kieron Pollard, who missed the 2016 triumph because of injury, will captain the side.
Chris Gayle, who turns 42 later this month, was also picked along with fellow two-time T20 World Cup winners Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons.
The tournament is scheduled for October 17-November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. West Indies are the only team to have won the competition twice.
West Indies squad
Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr
Travelling reserves:
Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy