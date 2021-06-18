Windies seamers dominate session to rattle Proteas

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC) – West Indies made key strikes to seize the early initiative on the opening day of the second Test here Friday, in their bid to square the two-Test series against South Africa.

Opting to bowl first at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, West Indies reduced the Proteas to 44 for three with speedsters Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder and Jayden Seales all taking a wicket apiece.

Captain Dean Elgar, who opened the batting, resisted stoutly to reach the interval unbeaten on 22 and was partnered by Kyle Verreynne on one.

Following a 15-minute delayed start due to rain, West Indies tasted success off the ninth delivery of the morning when Aiden Markram (one) slashed at a short, wide ball from Gabriel and was taken by Roston Chase above his head at point with a single run on the board.

Keegan Petersen followed for seven, half-hour after the resumption from a 12-minute break for rain, reaching for a drive at the 19-year-old Seales and edging to Jason Holder moving to his left at second slip.

And Roach grabbed the third of the session, four overs after the first drinks break, when he forced Rassie van der Dussen (four) into an error in judgement, the right-hander shouldering arms to one that jagged back to remove off-stump.

West Indies made one change for the match, replacing off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall with Gabriel, with Kieran Powell continuing in the side for Nkrumah Bonner who he replaced as a concussion substitute in the second innings of the first Test.

The hosts trail in the series after losing the opener last weekend by an innings and 63-runs inside 2-½ days at the same venue.