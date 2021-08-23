Windies set 329 runs to win Pakistan Test

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — West Indies have been set a challenging 329 runs to win the second Test after Pakistan declared their innings on 176 for six, 53 minutes after tea on Monday's penultimate day.

Resuming from the interval on 107 for three at Sabina Park, Pakistan continued their pursuit of quick runs thanks to captain Babar Azam who hit 33 off 41 balls while Hasan Ali, promoted in the order, lashed two sixes in an 11-ball 17.

The pair put on 38 before Hasan Ali was brilliantly taken by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva running backwards, after the right-hander top-edged a heave at seamer Jason Holder (2-27).

Faheem Ashraf (9) was lbw to a full length delivery from Holder before Babar holed out to long on off fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (2-24) who picked up his first wickets of the match.

Opener Imran Butt had earlier struck 37 off 44 deliveries in a 70-run opening stand before tea with Abid Ali who belted half-dozen fours in 29 from 23 balls.

Butt put on a further 20 runs for the second wicket with Azhar Ali who made 22.

West Indies resumed the morning on 39 for three and were dismissed for 150, half-hour after lunch with left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi claiming career-best figures of six for 51.