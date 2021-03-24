Windies set challenging 375 to win opening Test

Windies set challenging 375 to win opening TestWednesday, March 24, 2021
NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies have been set a difficult 375 to win the first Test after dismissing Sri Lanka for 476 in their second innings, 55 minutes after tea on the penultimate day at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.
Resuming from tea on 435 for five, Sri Lanka lost their last five wickets for 40 runs with debutant Pathum Nissanka eventually falling for 103 and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella perishing agonisingly short of his maiden Test hundred with 96.
The pair staged a 179-run sixth wicket stand which kept West Indies wicket-less in the post lunch session and put Sri Lanka in a strong position to force a victory.
Veteran seamer Kemar Roach was the best bowler with three for 74 while off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall finished with three for 137.
The right-handed Nissanka added only two runs to his tea time 101 before top-edging a heave at Cornwall and being taken at deep backward square by Roach in the second over following the resumption.
And Dickwella, on 81 at tea, looked set to finally reach three figures when he was bowled by Roach nearly 40 minutes after the interval.
West Indies snatched the last three wickets cheaply and will now face the challenge of surviving the 24 overs left in the day.
