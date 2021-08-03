Windies vs Pakistan: Rain reduces fourth T20 to nine-over affair

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — An extended rain break has resulted in the fourth Twenty20 International between West Indies and Pakistan being reduced to nine overs per side at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

Sent in by Pakistan, West Indies were 30 without loss after three overs when the rains arrived to stall the contest at 11:15 am (Eastern Caribbean time).

Following an inspection by match officials at 1:25 pm, the game was reduced to a shortened affair, to re-start at 2 pm.

Andre Fletcher will resume on 17 partnered by veteran left-hander Chris Gayle on 12.

The series has been plagued by rain, leading to no-results in the opener in Barbados last week and in last Sunday’s third match here.

Pakistan won the only completed game last Saturday, capturing the second T20 International by seven runs.