Windies win toss, batting against England in 5th T20I

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – West Indies won the toss and chose to bat in the decisive fifth Twenty20 International against England at Kensington Oval in Barbados Sunday.

The series is tied 2-2 after West Indies won the first match by nine wickets and the third by 20 runs.

England, meanwhile, captured the second T20I by one run before winning Saturday's fourth game by 34 runs.

TEAMS:

WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

ENGLAND – Moeen Ali (captain), Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley