Windscreen wiper shot by man on bike

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A windscreen wiper who works at the Chesterfield/Marcus Garvey Drive stoplight was shot and injured by a man on a motorcycle Thursday.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, the 32-year-old was at the location when two men on a motorcycle approached him, and one fired at him, hitting him in the chest and back.

He was taken to hospital and admitted.

The police are investigating.