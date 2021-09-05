Wins for Fraser-Pryce, Parchment in Poland

CHORZOW, Poland – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to a sublime 10.81 seconds (0.4m/s) to win the women's 100m at a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold track meet in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday.

Fraser-Pryce, who is preparing for this weekend's Wanda Diamond League final in Switzerland, broke the eight-year old meet record 11.01 seconds set in 2013 by fellow Jamaican Carrie Russell.

Another Jamaican, Shashalee Forbes was sixth in 11.51 seconds.

There were also wins for Olympic gold medallist Hansle Parchment who took the 110m hurdles in 13.26 seconds (0.1m/s) after a slow start, with Damion Thomas taking third in 13.50 seconds in his professional debut.

Megan Tapper, the Olympic bronze medallist was second in the 100m hurdles in 12.75 seconds (0.1m/s).

Jaheel Hyde was third in the men's 400m hurdles in 48.89 seconds and Janieve Russell placed fourth in the women's race in 54.57 seconds with Leah Nugent ninth in 56.79 seconds.

Olympic finalist and relay medallist Candice McLeod took third in the women's 400m after a good start, with 51.88 seconds; Janieve Russell was fifth in 52.19 seconds and Roneisha McGregor was sixth with 52.23 seconds.

Fedrick Dacres was third in the men's discus with a best of 64.91m.

Christopher Taylor was fifth in the men's 400m, running 45.68 seconds while Karayme Bartley finished ninth with 46.40 seconds.