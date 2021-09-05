Wins for Fraser-Pryce, Parchment in Poland

Wins for Fraser-Pryce, Parchment in PolandSunday, September 05, 2021
|
CHORZOW, Poland – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to a sublime 10.81 seconds (0.4m/s) to win the women's 100m at a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold track meet in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday.
Fraser-Pryce, who is preparing for this weekend's Wanda Diamond League final in Switzerland, broke the eight-year old meet record 11.01 seconds set in 2013 by fellow Jamaican Carrie Russell.
Another Jamaican, Shashalee Forbes was sixth in 11.51 seconds.
There were also wins for Olympic gold medallist Hansle Parchment who took the 110m hurdles in 13.26 seconds (0.1m/s) after a slow start, with Damion Thomas taking third in 13.50 seconds in his professional debut.
Megan Tapper, the Olympic bronze medallist was second in the 100m hurdles in 12.75 seconds (0.1m/s).
Jaheel Hyde was third in the men's 400m hurdles in 48.89 seconds and Janieve Russell placed fourth in the women's race in 54.57 seconds with Leah Nugent ninth in 56.79 seconds.
Olympic finalist and relay medallist Candice McLeod took third in the women's 400m after a good start, with 51.88 seconds; Janieve Russell was fifth in 52.19 seconds and Roneisha McGregor was sixth with 52.23 seconds.
Fedrick Dacres was third in the men's discus with a best of 64.91m.
Christopher Taylor was fifth in the men's 400m, running 45.68 seconds while Karayme Bartley finished ninth with 46.40 seconds.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy