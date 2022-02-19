Winter Olympics: Jamaica 28th in 4-man bobsled after two rounds

BEIJING, China – Jamaica's four-man bobsleigh team have their work cut out to qualify for a fourth run at the Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.

The Jamaicans are 28th placed going into Saturday evening's third run after a combined time of 2.02.19 minutes in the first two rounds. They are a full 5.19 seconds off the lead and 3.10 seconds outside the top 20 where they would need to be placed in order to progress to a fourth and final round.

The team of Shanwayne Stephens, Rolando Reid, Matthew Wekpe and Ashley Watson clocked 1:00.08 seconds for the first run and then 1:01.39 seconds for the second run, both 28th place on Friday night.

The German teams that swept all three medals earlier in the two-man event have three sleds in the top four and are seeking back-to-back sweeps of the medals.

-Paul A Reid