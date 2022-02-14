Winter Olympics: Jamaica 30th after two runs in two-man bobsleigh

Winter Olympics: Jamaica 30th after two runs in two-man bobsleighMonday, February 14, 2022
|
BEIJING, China - Jamaica was in 30th place after the first two runs in the Winter Olympics two-man bobsleigh, which kicked off Monday at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.
The team of drivers -- Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott -- had a combined time of 2 minutes 02.58 seconds, 4.20 seconds off the lead held by the German team piloted by Francesco Friedrich- 1:58.38.
The Jamaicans were timed in 1:01.23 for the first run and then clocked 1:01.35 for the second run.
The Trinidad and Tobago team, which is making their debut in the two-man bob were in 27th place with a combined time of 2:01.70.
The teams will get two more runs on Tuesday morning (Jamaica time) with the combined time for all four runs deciding the final positions.
Meanwhile, trailblazer Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian finished in 19th position in the first ever monobob event held at the Olympic Games with a combined time of 4:28.56 after her four runs.
Her 1:06.63 on her first run was her best time, as she was consistent through all four runs.
-Paul A Reid
