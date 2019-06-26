Wisynco Eco Club collects over 8 million plastic bottles across Jamaica

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Wisynco Eco Club Recycle Competition is reporting that in just under 10 months several thousand students across the island collected a total of 8,272,584 plastic bottles.

According to Wisynco, this the third staging of the school-based initiative, more than doubled the initial goal of three million bottles.

This is a resounding success for the students, the schools, their communities and the entire country, Wisynco said.

Environment Communication Officer at Wisynco, Shelly-Ann Dunkley, was overjoyed with the success of the efforts by the students.

“Our target was three million plastic bottles over the school year, which we thought this was a challenging yet achievable volume for the students. We are overwhelmed with pride, knowing that the schools went above and beyond and collected more than double the targeted amount,” she said.

“This speaks volumes to what we can achieve as a nation if we start instilling recycling habits and best practices in our youth. That was the aim of Wisynco ECO Club, to start a recycle revolution and given the results, we are well on our way, even with more work to do,” Dunkley added.

Wisynco noted that the overall competition winner in the high school category was two-time champions Denbigh High School, which with the efforts of their entire community managed to collect 645,384 bottles.

Denbigh High walked away with $300,000 to be used in creating or continuing an environmental project at the school.

Second and third place in the high school category were Vere Technical with 345,568 bottles and Wolmer's Boys with 321,024. They received $100,000 and $75,000 respectively as a reward for their efforts, Wisynco said.

Wisynco said Sandy Bank Primary walked away with $200,000 after coming out on top in the Primary School category with 479,808 bottles collected. Runners up in this category were Pedro Plains Primary with 297,480 and SouthBorough with 246,360 bottles. They too received $100,000 and $75,000 respectively.

