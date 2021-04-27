Wisynco donates beverage products to vaccination blitz centres

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Beverage company, Wisynco Group Limited, is continuing its participation in the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ island-wide vaccination blitz with the donation of beverage products to vaccination centres.

The manufacturing and distribution giant has already donated some 30,000 bottles of its WATA, CranWATA, and Powerade products to seven centres in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, St James Manchester, and St Ann in a bid to keep frontline workers and recipients of the jab hydrated.

As tens of thousands of Jamaicans anticipate the arrival and administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve full immunity against the virus, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), Dr Natalie Whylie, asserts that proper hydration before getting the vaccine will contribute to the body’s well being.

“Approximately 70 per cent of the body is made up of water. So, with COVID-19, the body needs to be as healthy as it can be so that your immune system is prepared to defend the body against COVID. The vaccine plays an important role because it improves the body’s ability to defend itself in the event of exposure to COVID. So, in preparation for vaccination, hydration is critical. So as part of the preparation for the vaccine, persons should ensure they are properly hydrated,” explained Dr Whylie.

Generally, drinking water contributes to overall health. It can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones.

Dr Whylie said while the vaccine is critical in the role of prevention and the response to COVID, it is important to remember other precautions during the pandemic.

“Maintaining that physical distance, regular hand washing or sanitising and doing whatever you can to improve your body’s immune response which includes taking vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, increasing exposure to sunlight, making sure that you maintain a healthy diet… and still try to get regular physical exercise.”

As of April 14, 2021, more than 135,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The government expects to vaccinate 1.9 million Jamaicans by March 2022.