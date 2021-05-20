Wisynco donates water to St Vincent and the Grenadines

Wisynco donates water to St Vincent and the GrenadinesThursday, May 20, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — St Vincent and the Grenadines will receive 3,554 cases (113,728 500ml bottles) of water to assist with its humanitarian crisis following the recent eruption of the La Soufrière volcano which displaced over 30,000 people out of a population of about 110,589.
The donation was made by beverage company, Wisynco Group, through its Wata brand as Jamaica and other Caribbean countries rally behind St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Marketing Coordinator at Wisynco Group, Tiffany Simmonds, asserted that the company is committed to playing its part in helping to provide relief and support in this time of need.
“As a company built on family principles, Wisynco understands that we must play a role as good corporate citizens. Being a part of the Caribbean family, we are honoured to help our brothers and sisters in St Vincent and the Grenadines with this precious commodity, ‘WATA®’,” she said.
