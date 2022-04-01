Wisynco warehouse catches fire again

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Wisynco Warehouse in Lakes Pen, St Catherine was once again the scene of a fire Friday evening.

According to William Mahfood, Chief Executive Officer of Wisynco, the fire now under control, was in a small section of the compound which contained mainly pallets.

He said none of the building infrastructure on the premises was damaged as the blaze was quickly brought under control by the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

"It is under control. I have just seen a video showing that the fire department had everything under control. There doesn't seem to be any casualty. It's not major fire as the pallets were far away from the building and none of the buildings were damaged," Mahfood said.

There was a major fire at Wisynco in 2016. The refurbished building was reopened in 2017.