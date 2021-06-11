Withhold payments to JPS until street lights are repaired, Delancy urges

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Deputy Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Danree Delancy, is calling for the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) to withhold payments for the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) until they have repaired defective street lights in the parish.

During the monthly meeting of the WMC on Thursday, Delancy stated, “we continue to be scammed…and we see police locking up other scammers daily. We have street lights that have not been working for over two years. If they continue to do what they are doing we should withhold payments. There are street lights that have been out for over three years”.

“I see the JPS charging people for illegal disconnection, nothing is wrong with that; we should pay. But I want to see them equally enthusiastic about the street light service,” said Delancy, who is also the People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Bethel Town division.

“I am asking that we write to the minister [Desmond McKenzie], that we withhold payments until JPS do some substantial repairs to the street lights in the parish.”

JPS administrative assistant for St Elizabeth and Westmoreland, Jullite Reeves, in her report at the meeting, stated that the company is undertaking a conversion programme that will see all High Pressure Sodium (HPS) street lights being replaced by LED lights.

She further stated that vegetation management and poll replacement services are being conducted across the parish, and also requested that residents report streetlight theft.

Detommie Fuller, JPS Operations Area Manager West, reiterated that no repairs will further be done to the HPS lights, as the expectation is that they should all be replaced with LED lights by the end of the year.

And during the WMC’s Disaster Risk Management meeting last week, she informed the corporation that the repair teams are currently only repairing LED lights.

“I have asked the council [corporation] to send me an email with a list,” Fuller stated.

“In cases where there is a high safety risk area, compile that list and send it to me. I can make provisions for those to be repaired until the full roll out. I have not yet received that email,” said Fuller.

Rosalee Wood