Witness claims JDF soldier was Klansman gangster

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier was among the ranks of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang, according to the main prosecution witness now giving evidence against 33 accused members of the criminal organisation now on trial.

Continuing his evidence on day 13 of the affair which has been beleaguered by adjournments, witness two who has been testifying since September when the trial began identified one of the accused, Jermaine Robinson, as an army man.

According to the witness, Robinson had told him that he was a soldier. He however admitted that he has never seen Robinson in uniform.

He told the court that Robinson stood guard at his house at nights while alleged gang leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan was there. He said, during these times, Robinson had a gun in his possession.

-Alicia Dunkley-Willis