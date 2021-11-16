Witness says he bleached skin to 'keep safe' from Klansman gangsters

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The prosecution's second witness in the trial involving 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang this morning said he changed his appearance in the time that he started working with the police to turn in the gang.

The witness, who was being cross-examined by Keith Bishop, attorney for the accused Lamar Simpson, had been asked by Bishop about his self-description in a statement to the police in which he referred to himself as "dark" skinned.

"I bleach and grow my hair and disguise from the gang," the witness explained.

The witness has several times during his testimony referenced being traumatised in “trying to keep safe”, as he worked alongside undercover cops to help them gather evidence against the gang.

He has also rebuffed suggestions from defence attorneys that he had deliberately doctored the information he gave the police and the court to sink members of the gang, insisting that details he might have omitted at points and included at others, could be because of the stress brought on by “being hunted”.

“I've' been hunted, hunted down to kill mi, I have been through a lot,” he told the court recently.

"Over the few years I've been through a lot, keeping myself safe, I've been traumatised,” the witness, whose riveting testimony over the past two weeks have detailed the operations of the deadly gang.

Earlier this month, the witness said he had helped investigators get guns and ammunition from the hands of the gangsters without their knowing that he had switched allegiance.

- Alicia Dunkley-Willis