Witness says death lists, extortion collection were major talking points at Klansman meetings

Alleged leader of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang Andre "Blackman" Bryan had no special times to call meetings, but when he did it was to discuss issues like a death list containing the names of targets the gang was to eliminate.

According to witness one, an alleged former top tier gang member turned crown witness, "Blackman have two lists with names". At one meeting in question he said Bryan was complaining that "three man left pon one of di list and he need them to come off so he can move to the next list".

As to how those names would be made to "come off" the witness claimed "the only way them can come off is if dem dead".

He told the court that other issues discussed at those meetings surrounded the collection of extortion monies at the Spanish Town bus park.

The witness who took the stand last Wednesday also named 21 individuals including himself that he said were the gang's top men.

He further alleged that Bryan held "private meetings" with an inner circle consisting of four individuals who he said were the ones to carry out contract killings. According to the witness he was not privy to the details of the contract killings.

