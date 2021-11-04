Witness says he gave cops phones with recordings of conversations with himself and gang members

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A witness in the Klansman /One Don Gang trial testified that he gave the police three phones with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan.

He said he downloaded a call recording app that was set to automatically record multiple cell phone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops and when the memory became full, the witness said, he took it back to the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC), where the recordings were transcribed.

As the recordings played, the witness said he identified each voice heard to the cops.

The witness added that the notes were printed and signed by him and personnel from CTOC.

Two of the phones were given to him by cops and the third was given to him by a member of the gang on Blackman's orders, the witness said.