Wolfe happy after Jonathan Grant derby win over St Jago in Manning Cup

Jonathan Grant past-student-turned head coach, Kemeel Wolfe, was beaming with pride after he guided his alma mater to a 1-0 win over rivals St Jago High in Group B action in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Monday.

Billed as the “Spanish Town Derby”, there was a certain level of excitement surrounding the game played at the Spanish Town Prison Oval. Even with the absence of fans, the players from both teams did not disappoint in their efforts to secure the win. In the end, though, the game was decided by an 85th-minute strike by Marques McDonald, which saw them climb to six points and levelled with Camperdown High, who leads the group on goal difference.

Wolfe was happy with the efforts of his charges as they earned their second win of the season.

“The boys fought today and it's a wonderful feeling to come away with the three points,” he said.

Having seen how the game was being played out in the early stages, Wolfe revealed that he told his assistant coach that there would be few goals in the game. “I said to coach Planter that this game is going to be a low scoring game,” he said indicating that he did not mind that there was only one goal in the match.

“We got the goal and that's all we needed,” he shared. “They (his team) showed character. The boys fought…being a derby game, that is always going to be a type of game where you have to come out on top for even the bragging rights in Spanish Town. I am proud of their performance and I am happy with the victory.”

Insisting that he and his team will be “taking it one game at a time”, Wolfe says he is remaining grounded in his approach for the rest of the first round.

They will next play Dunoon High at the Spanish Town Oval on Friday.

Despite not knowing much about their opponents, the coach says he will be looking for a third consecutive win.

“We are looking forward to a victory, that is the mindset. I don't know what they are capable of, so we take it a game at a time.”