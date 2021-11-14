Wolmer's Boys wallop St Mary's College 13-0 to get Manning Cup season off to a flying start

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wolmer's Boys turned up in a no-nonsense mood when they faced St Mary's College in their first game of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup season on Saturday, walloping their opponents 13-0 at the Stadium East Field, to surge to the top of Group C on goal difference.

Six goals from Nathaniel Brooks and four from Domonic Atkinstall piloted the Sean Fraiser-coached team to the biggest win in the Manning Cup on the opening weekend of the season.

The stage was set for a big score for Wolmer's when Atkinstall netted after just 31 seconds. He scored his second goal a minute later and after only eight minutes it was 3-0 when Javaughn Barrett found the back of the net.

After that, it became the Nathaniel Brooks show as the Wolmer's '#10' scored the next five goals for his team, as they went 8-0 up by the half time break.

The instructions for the second half were to maintain possession and prepare for tougher games in the round and this may have spared St Mary's College an even more embarrassing scoreline in the end.

Atkinstall got two more goals and Brooks one more, before they were both hauled off the field and given a break from the scorching sun.

Malachi Sterling and Daquan Duhaney were the other scorers for Wolmer's who will now rest for 11 days before they meet one of the other big guns in the group in Kingston College on Wednesday, November 24 at the same venue.

Dwayne Richards