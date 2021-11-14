Wolmer's Boys wallop St Mary's College 13-0 to get Manning Cup season off to a flying start

Wolmer's Boys wallop St Mary's College 13-0 to get Manning Cup season off to a flying startSunday, November 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wolmer's Boys turned up in a no-nonsense mood when they faced St Mary's College in their first game of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup season on Saturday, walloping their opponents 13-0 at the Stadium East Field, to surge to the top of Group C on goal difference.
Six goals from Nathaniel Brooks and four from Domonic Atkinstall piloted the Sean Fraiser-coached team to the biggest win in the Manning Cup on the opening weekend of the season.
The stage was set for a big score for Wolmer's when Atkinstall netted after just 31 seconds. He scored his second goal a minute later and after only eight minutes it was 3-0 when Javaughn Barrett found the back of the net.
After that, it became the Nathaniel Brooks show as the Wolmer's '#10' scored the next five goals for his team, as they went 8-0 up by the half time break.
The instructions for the second half were to maintain possession and prepare for tougher games in the round and this may have spared St Mary's College an even more embarrassing scoreline in the end.
Atkinstall got two more goals and Brooks one more, before they were both hauled off the field and given a break from the scorching sun.
Malachi Sterling and Daquan Duhaney were the other scorers for Wolmer's who will now rest for 11 days before they meet one of the other big guns in the group in Kingston College on Wednesday, November 24 at the same venue.
Dwayne Richards
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy