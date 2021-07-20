Woman, 4-year-old child killed in St James shooting

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A woman and her four-year-old son were shot dead by unknown assailants at their home in Top Hill district, Retirement, St James on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Shelly Ann Shaw, and Jemar Powell.

Reports from the St James police are that gunmen opened fire on their house about 3:50 am. When the shooting subsided, Shaw and her son, Jemar, were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where they died while being treated.

The Area 1 Major Investigation Division is conducting investigations.