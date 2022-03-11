Woman, child hospitalised after vehicle runs off road

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A woman and a young child are in serious condition in hospital following a single vehicle accident along the Amity main road in Westmoreland on Friday.

According to the police, a white Toyota Axio was travelling towards Amity Cross at approximately 6:00 pm when the woman lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle reportedly flipped until it landed against a tree.

The police were summoned and the woman and her child were rushed to the hospital.

They remain unidentified.