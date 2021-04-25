Woman abducted, raped, then forced to take part in robberies

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A young woman was abducted and raped, then was forced by her captors to take part in a series of robberies in Kingston last week.

Reports are that the woman boarded a red plate taxi in Kingston Wednesday evening, and the male occupants in the vehicle held her at knifepoint and robbed her of cash, jewellery, her work uniform, and a cell phone.

They then covered her face with a mask and drove to an unknown location where they took turns raping her. The following morning they drove around with her in the same vehicle, where they picked up other passengers and robbed them.

She was subsequently released.

The police are searching for the perpetrators to charge them with rape, grievous sexual assault and forcible abduction.