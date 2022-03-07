Woman accused of beheading lover during sex, mutiliating corpse

WISCONSIN, United States - A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman allegedly killed and dismembered her lover during a drug-fuelled sex session.

According to the NY Post, Taylor Schabusiness dumped her victim's head and genitals in a bucket and his legs in a crockpot and told police they were "going to have fun trying to find all of the organs."



The mutilated victim in last Thursday's gruesome killing was a 25-year-old Green Bay man whom investigators have not identified.



Police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane about 3:30 am on February 23 by a resident who reported finding her son's head in a bucket, according to the NY Post.

Schabusiness, who investigators learned may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, was found at a home on Eastman Avenue with dried blood on her clothes, the report stated, adding that during a search of her van, police found a crockpot with human remains, including legs.



On Tuesday, Schabusiness made her first appearance in Brown County Court via video conference on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors said the sexual assault charge is for acts that took place after the man was dead.

When asked about what happened, the suspect reportedly said, “That's a good question.”

She told police she and the man had been smoking meth before going to his mother's house, where they had sex using chains. The NY Post report shared that Schabusiness said she had blacked out at one point, then went “ 'crazy' and began choking her partner — insisting she did not mean to kill him but enjoyed choking him."



Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders reportedly called the crime “one of the most serious offenses we've had in this county in some time.”



“I think the facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense,” he said, according to the NY Post.

A court commissioner set a $2 million cash bond during the hearing.