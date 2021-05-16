Woman accused of breaking into man's house, burning his belongings, and threatening to kill him

Woman accused of breaking into man's house, burning his belongings, and threatening to kill himSunday, May 16, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — A woman who allegedly broke into a house and destroyed several items by fire in Goshen district, Browns Town, St Ann on April 27, has been arrested and charged with house-breaking and arson.
She has also been charged with threatening to kill the complainant.
She has been identified as 36-year-old Ingrid Seivwright of Rosetta district, Alexandria in St Ann.
According to the police, the complainant securely locked his home and on his return discovered that his home was broken into. Several items were also reportedly destroyed by fire. The incident happened about 8:00 am.
The police said investigations commenced and video evidence placed Seivwright at the scene.
On May 13, lawmen arrested and charged Seivwright, and during her arrest she made several threats to kill the complainant.
