Woman allegedly stabs another during hospital visit

ST MARY, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a woman with wounding with intent after she allegedly stabbed another while visiting her relative at the Port Maria Hospital in St Mary last Thursday.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Debra Cole of Bailey's Vale in the parish.

According to the police, Cole was visiting a relative at the hospital when she got into an argument with another woman during which she allegedly used a knife to stab the other woman in the chest.

The police said the other woman was seriously injured and admitted to the facility.

Cole will appear before the Port Maria Parish Court on Thursday, October 28 to answer to charges.