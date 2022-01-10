Woman among three charged with illegal possession of firearm

Woman among three charged with illegal possession of firearmMonday, January 10, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 31-year-old woman is among three people who have been charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the seizure of a handgun on Sunday, January 9.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that between the hours of 5:30 and 6:45 am, a team was conducting operations in Providence Heights, St James, when a house occupied by the three was searched and a Glock pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm cartridge was found under a clothes basket.
Along with 31-year-old Jody-Ann Campbell, a chef of Discovery Bay, St James, 25-year-old Tajay Williams, an electrician of Providence Heights in St James, and 32-year-old Dantae Williams, a labourer of Providence Heights, St James were also charged.
