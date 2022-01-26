Woman attempts suicide in Half-Way-Tree

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Members of the public acted quickly to thwart a suicide attempt by an unidentified woman in Half-Way-Tree in St Andrew today.

She reportedly tried to hang herself from an overpass before vigilant civilians intervened and thwarted her attempt.

The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the incident.

"We are aware of it but we haven't received an official report from the HWT police station regarding the incident," a representative of the CCU told OBSERVER ONLINE.

A report obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE showed that for 2021, a total of 50 suicides were reported, a 16.2 per cent increase over the 43 recorded in 2020.



The numbers of suicides have trended downwards when compared to pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, Jamaica reported 58 suicides, down from 60 in 2018.

Today, there was a post on the JCF website on Facebook which showed posts of a cop assisting a mentally ill person who had blocked the main road in Manchester. Constable Dean Palmer of the Mandeville Patrol Team, who is also a trained nurse, assisted a mentally ill person who blocked the Somerset main road in Manchester. He was instrumental in keeping her calm and assisted her in getting medical attention.

Jamaica has developed a reputation recently of less-than-favourable interactions between the police and the mentally ill. In September 2021, an officer assigned to Linstead Police Station in St Catherine was killed this morning, allegedly by a mentally ill man who was himself later killed.

The cop, who was not in uniform, was attacked while using the sidewalk near Linstead Transportation Centre. He was hit on the head.

In October 2021, a mentally ill man in St Ann's Bay, St Ann was shot dead by the police after he allegedly attacked a senior officer. The mentally ill man had beheaded another man before he allegedly attacked the senior officer. Both deceased have only been identified by their aliases - Nutsy and Soljie.