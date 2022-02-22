Woman becomes third road fatality in St James in 24 hours

A woman succumbed to injuries she sustained during a motor vehicle collision along the Dumfries main road in St James on Monday night, capping off a turbulent 24-hour period for the parish as it relates to fatal accidents.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Alicia Smith, a resident of Watson Town in the parish.

Smith died after the motorcycle she was travelling in collided with a Toyota Corolla motor car.

Reports are that about 7:50 pm, Smith, who was a pillion on the motorcycle which was being operated as a taxi, was travelling towards Watson Town when both vehicles collided.

The two people on the motorcycle were thrown from the cycle and hit the car before hitting a nearby wall. Both individuals suffered serious injuries.

They were both taken to hospital where Smith succumbed to her injuries, while the driver has been admitted in serious condition. The lone occupant of the motor car was not injured.

Smith's death followed that of 12-year-old Jeff Fitzgerald, a student of Spot Valley High, who died after he was hit by a motor car along the Lilliput main road on Monday morning as he attempted to cross the road.

Just a few hours earlier, a man lost his life in a similar fashion along the Coral Gardens main road.

He was identified as 59-year-old Ambrose Service who died after succumbing to injuries he received when he was hit by a car.

