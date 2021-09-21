Woman charged after robbery of motorist

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have charged 20-year-old Andrea Forbes with robbery and other offences following an incident in Eltham Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday, September 17.

The police said that about 10:30 am, Forbes met with a man in his car and had a brief conversation.

She allegedly exited the vehicle suddenly and a man, armed with a firearm, entered and proceeded to rob the motorist of $65,000.

A report was made to the police following the incident and Forbes was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

The police say they are searching for the other suspect involved.