Woman charged in connection with huge Trelawny gun find

Woman charged in connection with huge Trelawny gun findWednesday, February 09, 2022
TRELAWNY, Jamaica – The woman who was arrested in connection with the seizure of 13 firearms and over 500 assorted rounds of ammunition in Florence Hall Village, Falmouth in Trelawny, on Thursday, February 3 has been charged.
She has been identified as 31-year-old Seaunnea Armstrong, a hairdresser of Pertrel Crescent in Florence Hall. Armstrong is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Armstrong was arrested during a targeted operation at the community where 10 rifles, two submachine guns, one handgun and 525 assorted rounds of ammunition were found.
She was charged after a question and answer session on Tuesday, February 8.
