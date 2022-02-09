Woman charged in connection with huge Trelawny gun find

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – The woman who was arrested in connection with the seizure of 13 firearms and over 500 assorted rounds of ammunition in Florence Hall Village, Falmouth in Trelawny, on Thursday, February 3 has been charged.

She has been identified as 31-year-old Seaunnea Armstrong, a hairdresser of Pertrel Crescent in Florence Hall. Armstrong is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Armstrong was arrested during a targeted operation at the community where 10 rifles, two submachine guns, one handgun and 525 assorted rounds of ammunition were found.

Read: Big gun seizure

She was charged after a question and answer session on Tuesday, February 8.