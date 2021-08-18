Woman charged with man's murder in St James

Woman charged with man's murder in St JamesWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James woman has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Richard Baker otherwise called 'Jimmy', a labourer of Dallas, Glendevon in the parish who was shot and killed on the Salt Spring Main road on Thursday, August 12.
Charged is 30-year-old Sudeen Hylton of Beverly Hills, Hendon Norwood.
Reports from the St James Police are that about 6:00 pm, Baker was driving his white Toyota Crown motorcar and stopped to make checks on his vehicle, when a white Toyota Axio drove up beside him and opened gunfire in his direction.
Baker, who was still able to operate his motorcar, drove in the direction of policemen who were in the vicinity. He was assisted to the police service unit and was able to assist the lawmen in capturing the suspect who was still in the area, the police said, adding that Baker was then taken to the hospital where he was treated and later succumbed to his injuries.
On Sunday, August 15, Hylton was charged after an interview in the presence of her attorney.
Her court date is being finalised.
