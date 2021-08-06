Woman charged with wounding St Vincent PM Gonsalves

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (AFP)— A woman from the town of Layou, located to the northwest of here was on Friday night charged with wounding in connection to the injury that Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves received during a protest outside Parliament on Thursday evening.

The woman, identified as Annamay Lewis was denied station bail and will be held at a police station throughout the weekend.

She will then be taken before the Kingstown Magistrate's Court on Monday to answer the charge.

Gonsalves, who celebrates his 75th birthday on Sunday, was injured when he was struck in the head with an object as he walked among protesters to Parliament around 5:15 pm on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was flown to Barbados later in the night, for further treatment.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Gonsalves said he had suffered a concussion — a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.

He said he will have to be monitored over the next four to six weeks.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said that the Prime Minister will return to St Vincent on Saturday.