Woman chopped by man during altercation in May Pen

Woman chopped by man during altercation in May PenWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica -- The Clarendon Municipal Corporation, the local authority responsible for issuing vending permits, says it is aware of this afternoon's incident where a female vendor was chopped several times by a male vendor following an altercation in May Pen.
The corporation says it wishes to make it clear that the vendors were plying their wares illegally in the space, and the area, which is a no vending zone, is being overrun by vendors.
The incident, which took place in the vicinity of the Bargain Village, sent other vendors and shoppers running for cover after an off-duty police officer in the area had to fire several shots to ward off the man. He was later arrested and taken to the May Pen Police Station.
It's understood that the incident was a culmination of a week-long argument between the two, who were arguing over space. The woman remains in hospital with chop wounds to her head and upper body.
The man was celebrating his birthday today.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy