Woman chopped by man during altercation in May Pen

CLARENDON, Jamaica -- The Clarendon Municipal Corporation, the local authority responsible for issuing vending permits, says it is aware of this afternoon's incident where a female vendor was chopped several times by a male vendor following an altercation in May Pen.

The corporation says it wishes to make it clear that the vendors were plying their wares illegally in the space, and the area, which is a no vending zone, is being overrun by vendors.

The incident, which took place in the vicinity of the Bargain Village, sent other vendors and shoppers running for cover after an off-duty police officer in the area had to fire several shots to ward off the man. He was later arrested and taken to the May Pen Police Station.

It's understood that the incident was a culmination of a week-long argument between the two, who were arguing over space. The woman remains in hospital with chop wounds to her head and upper body.

The man was celebrating his birthday today.