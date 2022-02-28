Woman dead, five injured in St James collision

ST JAMES, Jamaica — One woman has died and five men are nursing injuries after the motor vehicle they were travelling in collided with a parked truck in the community of Rose Heights, St James on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Simone Horton of a Pondside District, Hanover address.

Arthur Lynch, councillor for the Montego Bay South Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was just metres away from where the accident took place.

“Upon turning onto 41 Boulevard in Rose Heights, I heard a loud collision. Just bout 200 metres down the roadway, I realised that a motor vehicle had hit into a park truck,” Lynch said.

“Residents ran to the assistance of the people in the car. I immediately turned around the pickup truck that I was driving and assisted five young men to the Cornwall Regional Hospital. The other individual, a woman, was pinned under the steering wheel.”

He continued: “The residents were unable to take her out. So, I left the scene to head to the hospital and returned within 10 minutes to see if they were able to help the young lady from the vehicle,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Lynch, a former fireman and Emergency Medical Technician shared that firefighters used the jaws of life tool to extricate her from the vehicle.

“They were unable to find a pulse and there was no sign of life,” said Lynch.

The other occupants of the car are said to have received severe injuries.

Lynch shared that one of the injured appeared to be about 14-years-old.