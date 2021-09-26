Woman dead after car overturns near Flat Bridge

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica -- The Bog Walk Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident involving 27-year-old Mccadia Hudson of a Royal Palm Drive address in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

It is reported that while negotiating the Flat Bridge turn, Hudson lost control of the vehicle, which overturned into the river.

The accident occurred at about 1 am.

Officers were alerted and the body and the vehicle were recovered sometime this morning.