Woman dies after being hit by bus in St James

Woman dies after being hit by bus in St JamesTuesday, March 15, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica – A woman is dead after she was hit by a bus along the Rose Hall main road in St James Tuesday night.
She has been identified as identified as Esmeralda Russell of a Jarrett Street address in Montego Bay. She is suspected to be around 60-years-old.
Reports coming forward are that about 8:45pm, Russell was attempting to cross the road in the vicinity of the Holiday Inn hotel when she was struck by the vehicle.
She was subsequently rushed to hospital but later died from the injuries she sustained.
The police are investigating
